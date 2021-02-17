One further location identified that could pose low risk of COVID-19

Following further contact tracing, one additional location has been identified that could pose a low risk of contracting COVID-19 for people who visited at specific times.

The location and time is as follows:

Wednesday 17 February 2021

Co-Op, Christian Street, Ramsey from 6:15pm to 6:30pm

It is important to stress that the risk to the general public is low. If, however, anyone who has visited or was working in any of the locations during the relevant time period goes on to develop symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to self-isolate and contact the COVID-111 service immediately. The service is open from 8am to 8pm each day. People who have been at the venues but have no symptoms are not being asked to contact COVID-111 at the present time.

Dr Henrietta Ewart, Director of Public Health, said: ‘The risk to members of the public who were at these venues at the relevant times is small, but as a community we must be vigilant. If you visited this location and feel as though you may have COVID symptoms, please self-isolate and call the COVID-111 service.’

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

a temperature of more than 37.8C (100F)

OR, a new and persistent cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (for people who usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

OR, anosmia – this is the loss of or a change in someone’s normal sense of smell, which can also affect sense of taste as the two are closely linked

OR, shortness of breath

Dr Ewart continued: ‘I would encourage the whole community to remember and practise the basics of good hand and respiratory hygiene. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you cough or sneeze, do it into a handkerchief, tissue or the crook of your elbow, then wash your hands or use hand sanitiser.’