Two locations identified that could pose low risk of COVID-19

Two locations have been identified which could pose a low risk of contracting COVID-19 for people who visited at specific times.

It follows yesterday’s announcement of seven new cases of COVID-19 being detected.

The locations and times are as follows:

Friday 12 February 2021

No 31 bus from 8:00am to 8:45am and from 3:45pm to 4:15pm

Ballakermeen High School from 8:45am to 3:45pm

As part of the contact tracing process a small number of pupils have been identified who may be at risk. They are all self-isolating along with other members of their household and have been offered tests.

Director of Public Health, Dr Henrietta Ewart, said:

'It is important to stress that the risk to pupils, school staff, and the bus drivers is low. If, however, anyone from the school or the no 31 bus who was present on Friday goes on to develop symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to self-isolate and contact the COVID-111 service immediately. The service is open from 8am to 8pm each day. If you do not have symptoms, there is no need to contact 111.'

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

a temperature of more than 37.8C (100F)

OR, a new and persistent cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (for people who usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

OR, anosmia – this is the loss of or a change in someone’s normal sense of smell, which can also affect sense of taste as the two are closely linked

OR, shortness of breath

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Alex Allinson MHK, said:

‘We are working closely with headteacher Adrienne Burnett and the contact tracing team to fully understand the level of risk at Ballakermeen High School, which has been determined as low. We are grateful for the advice received and the measures put in place, and will keep the situation under review while liaising with the contact tracing team. At the moment the school will open as normal on Monday. Should that situation change, we will make an announcement as early as possible. I would like to reassure pupils, parents and school staff that all the appropriate steps are being taken to ensure their safety after the half-term.’

Dr Ewart added: