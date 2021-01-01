No restrictions as Council of Ministers continues to monitor COVID-19 situation

The Council of Ministers met this morning and took the decision to continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation on the Island but to not bring in any restrictions at this stage.
The Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said:
'The situation remains similar to yesterday, with a small number of cases, all linked to a single chain of transmission, making up a single cluster.
'Following a meeting of the Council of Ministers, we determined that, in line with the Government’s COVID-19 outbreak management plan, the number of cases, and the absence of unexpected cases not linked to this cluster, does not warrant any restrictions to Island-life at this stage. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and I will hold a briefing at 6pm this evening to provide the public with an update.'