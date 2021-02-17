Five further locations identified that could pose low risk of COVID-19

Following further contact tracing, five additional locations have been identified that could pose a low risk of contracting COVID-19 for people who visited at specific times.

The locations and times are as follows:

Wednesday 17 February 2021

Carrefour Health Club, Douglas from 12:30pm to 1:30pm

The Juice Bar, Douglas from 1:45pm to 1:50pm

McDonalds, Douglas from 7:15pm to 7:30pm

Wednesday 17 February 2021 to 19 February 2021

Exit Strategy, Wonderland Room, Douglas any time between 4:30pm 17 February and 4pm 19 February

Thursday 18 February 2021

Manx Fun Farm, Bowling, Onchan from 11:45am to 3pm

It is important to stress that the risk to the general public is low. If, however, anyone who has visited or was working in any of the locations during the relevant time period goes on to develop symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to self-isolate and contact the COVID-111 service immediately. The service is open from 8am to 8pm each day. People who have been at the venues but have no symptoms are not being asked to contact COVID-111 at the present time.

Dr Henrietta Ewart, Director of Public Health, said:

‘The risk to members of the public who were at these venues at the relevant times is small, but as a community we must be vigilant. If you visited the specific locations and feel as though you may have COVID symptoms, please self-isolate and call the COVID-111 service.’

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

a temperature of more than 37.8C (100F)

OR, a new and persistent cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (for people who usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

OR, anosmia – this is the loss of or a change in someone’s normal sense of smell, which can also affect sense of taste as the two are closely linked

OR, shortness of breath.

Dr Ewart continued: