Douglas woman sentenced over £35,000 benefit fraud

A local woman was handed a suspended sentence for fraudulently claiming nearly £35,000 of benefits in the Isle of Man.

Jessica Lynn Cracknell of Anagh Coar pleaded guilty to eight counts of making false representations in order to obtain benefits at Douglas courthouse on 4 December 2020.

The 31-year-old admitted falsely claiming income support and employed person allowance on the Island between November 2017 and December 2019.

The Douglas woman failed to declare she was being financially supported by her ex-partner from the outset of her claim and had received benefits totalling £34,848.61, to which she was not entitled.

Ms Cracknell received a 12 month sentence at Douglas courthouse on 4 February 2021, which was suspended for 18 months and she was ordered to pay costs.

Ralph Peake MHK, Treasury Member with responsibility for Social Security, said:

‘This outcome is a credit to the hard work of the Social Security Division’s Investigations Team, and should act as a deterrent to those who may consider or attempt to commit benefit fraud. ‘It is important to ensure that public expenditure on benefits goes only to those entitled, and we will continue to take firm action against those who seek to obtain benefits fraudulently. We must protect these public funds so they can be targeted to those who need them most, so we can offer the required level of protection and support.’

Mr Peake continued: