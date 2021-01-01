Seven new cases of COVID-19 identified in the Isle of Man

A new case of COVID-19 has been identified in the Isle of Man. Following an immediate overnight response from the contact tracing team an additional six cases have been identified.

Contact tracing has also identified a number of close contacts who have been advised to self-isolate.

Ongoing investigations suggest a good understanding of the transmission chain and contact tracing will continue.

At this stage there is no need for further action by the Manx public. However, the Isle of Man Government asks that the public be extra vigilant at this time and await further information throughout the day.

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 10.

The Chief Minister will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 6pm today.