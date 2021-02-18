Financial Sanctions: Global Human Rights Regime

This news release is issued to publicise a correction made to two entries listed in the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime. The following individuals remains subject to an asset freeze.

Correction

Aleksey Vasilyevich ANICHIN (Group ID: 13853)

Mufleh AL MUSLEH (Group ID: 13896)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individuals. If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU. Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated individuals they are not required to report these details again.

Failure to comply with financial sanctions legislation or to seek to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Human Rights and links to the UK’s Consolidated List of individuals and entities subject to these and other financial sanctions may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website