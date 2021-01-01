Department seeks to maintain GP services for community

The Department of Health and Social Care is acting to safeguard patients following the decision by an established GP practice in south Douglas to terminate its contract.



GP partners at Snaefell Surgery in Anagh Coar this week informed the department they intend to hand back their contract, and cease operating the practice after a six month notice period.



The department will meet the partners early next week to discuss the implications of the decision and the steps required to ensure continuity of GP services for patients. The practice has said it will do what it can to assist during the notice period.



Three GPs, a nurse practitioner and two part-time nurses are currently based at Snaefell Surgery, which has more than 5,300 patients on its books. The clinical team is supported by a practice manager and deputy and three part-time receptionists.



GP practices operate as businesses and are contracted by the DHSC - therefore the department cannot comment on the GPs’ decision to end their contract.



Minister for Health and Social Care David Ashford said:

‘Snaefell Surgery has been a friendly and popular practice which has served the community well over a significant period, so I regret the GPs’ decision to terminate their contract. The uppermost concern for the department is the impact on patients, as well as the dedicated staff team at the surgery. We will keep patients informed about our plans to operate and maintain GP services in the future.’