Spending equates to £13,740 per person

Total Government gross spending projected for 2021-22 equates to around £13,740 per head for every man, woman and child of the Island’s population[1].
This per person figure includes:
- £4,015 for social security payments such as the state pension, income support and child benefit
- £3,229 for health and social care services, of which £1,407 relates to Noble’s Hospital, £869 for primary care, £529 for social care services, £199 for providing free or subsidised prescriptions or drugs and £231 for treating Manx patients in the United Kingdom
- £1,420 for education, including £128 for university fees
- £1,325 for former Government employee pensions, of which around £383 comes from current employee contributions
- £431 for the police, fire, prison and other parts of the Department of Home Affairs
- £249 for supporting the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, including the Office of Fair Trading & Road Transport Licencing Committee
- £192 net expenditure (after income) for public transport and heritage railways
- £143 for waste management, in addition a further £75 raised via local authorities or business waste charges
- £72 for sports and the arts, including subsidising regional swimming pools.
[1] Assumes population of 84,517 per Economic Affairs, Cabinet Office (September 2020)