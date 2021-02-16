Spending equates to £13,740 per person

Total Government gross spending projected for 2021-22 equates to around £13,740 per head for every man, woman and child of the Island’s population[1].

This per person figure includes:

£4,015 for social security payments such as the state pension, income support and child benefit

£3,229 for health and social care services, of which £1,407 relates to Noble’s Hospital, £869 for primary care, £529 for social care services, £199 for providing free or subsidised prescriptions or drugs and £231 for treating Manx patients in the United Kingdom

£1,420 for education, including £128 for university fees

£1,325 for former Government employee pensions, of which around £383 comes from current employee contributions

£431 for the police, fire, prison and other parts of the Department of Home Affairs

£249 for supporting the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, including the Office of Fair Trading & Road Transport Licencing Committee

£192 net expenditure (after income) for public transport and heritage railways

£143 for waste management, in addition a further £75 raised via local authorities or business waste charges

£72 for sports and the arts, including subsidising regional swimming pools.