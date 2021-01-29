Focus groups offer forum to share views on Primary Care

There’s a chance to air and share views on the future shape of healthcare services such as GPs, dentists and opticians from the comfort of your own home, at two online focus groups this month.

The initiative follows a recent survey when the public were invited to respond to the question, ‘How can GP practices, dental services, pharmacies and opticians best support you to be happy and well?’

Two focus groups will held on the Microsoft Teams platform, the first on 23 February from 1pm - 2.30pm, the other on 25 February from 7pm - 8.30pm. Those who completed the survey and left contact details have been invited to join the session, which is also open to members of the public.

Anyone who wishes to take part should contact the Health and Care Transformation team at healthandcaretransformation@gov.im or call +44 1624 693589 to book a place at one of the sessions. A link will be sent to participants enabling them to join the group with a couple of clicks.

The survey and focus groups are part of a ‘deep dive’ into the Island’s Primary Care system, as a number of new health and care pathways are considered. The findings will help the Transformation project team, Manx Care and DHSC work together to develop a sustainable future model of care, where flexible and responsive services are delivered collaboratively at the right time, in the right place.

Health and Social Care Minister David Ashford said:

‘Primary Care services impact us all, and so it is important that the views and experiences of service users are taken into account when we develop new models of care.

He added:

‘The online events will give everyone a chance to join in from their own homes – with no need to think about the weather, transport or parking. Focus groups are traditionally held face to face but we there is no reason a live, online version shouldn’t work well – and it will be interesting to see if more people come forward with their views when they can do so online. I’d urge everyone interested in the future shape of frontline healthcare services to join the conversation and have their say.’

The Primary Care at Scale survey closed on 29 January 2021 and a summary of responses will be published within six weeks on the Transformation website and on the Consultation Hub.