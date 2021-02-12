Minister Ashford's statement on COVID-19 - 12 February 2021

The vaccination programme continues to roll out at a pace. We have now delivered first doses to over 11% of our population and 4% of our population have been completed entirely, having received the second dose. In terms of the vaccination programme, letters to the over 75s have recently been going out and we have also now started sending out letters to those over the age of 70, those who are extremely clinically vulnerable and their carers. I know that several people have asked how the clinically vulnerable are decided this is done via their primary care records which we are using as the base for the vaccination programme with the primary care practices providing us with a list of those extremely clinically vulnerable individuals. This round of vaccination also includes their carers who will receive a separate letter inviting them to register for their vaccinations.

The first Northern Vaccine Hub pop up clinic for those in the north of the island that due to physical or medical reasons are unable to travel will be taking place this weekend in Ramsey and there are 210 people booked in to receive their vaccines this weekend. The clinic is being run by the same nurses operating the airport hub. For those of you who are booked in there is no need to turn up too early you will be seen at your allotted time and it does not matter if you arrive close to your slot or are a little late. If you are one of the 210 booked in you will be vaccinated. The Chester Street Hub will open on Monday and operate in the same way as the Airport hub. This will replace the Newlands site up at Nobles Hospital which will be decommissioned as a vaccine hub. Those who had previously been booked to go to Newlands have been rebooked to have their vaccinations at Chester Street. Can I thank all those who have been involved in the development of the Chester Street hub. You have turned around a large logistical project in super quick time and it has delivered a modern, spacious clinical space within easy access of bus routes, with ample parking near by and easy access. Thank you to all those involved.

I also want to update you on our plans for vaccinating those in our community who lack the capacity to make their own decisions. Being vaccinated is a free choice – it is not compulsory – so gaining the patient’s informed consent is an important step, before vaccine goes into anyone’s arm. Where someone lacks the mental capacity to give that informed consent, they can still be vaccinated - if a healthcare professional confirms that having a jab is in the person’s best interest.

In other words a decision is made for an individual by someone else empowered to do so - because it is in their best interests. Responsibility for making a best interest decision lies with GPs. GPs know their patients and have the clinical and ethical training and experience to make this decision. We have a wide range of registered healthcare professionals in our vaccination workforce - but while some have received capacity training as a core part of their job, others have not. So to ensure consistency, all ‘best interest’ decisions will be made by GPs – so anyone who does not have capacity to sign the consent form themselves will need to see their GP before they are registered for a vaccination.

With the Best Interest decision in place, the person can be ready to attend when the appointment is given – avoiding any delay. So just to re-cap: best interest decisions cannot be made ‘on the day’ at the vaccination hubs. They need to be organised with the GP. So I’d ask anyone hearing this, who cares for a loved one who lacks capacity, to make contact with their GP - if they haven’t done so already. This brings me to another, connected issue around the consent forms.

There have been a number of instances where individuals without capacity have been brought along to the hubs by a relative, who has offered to sign consent forms on their behalf.

It is not possible for that to happen. A relative cannot sign the form on someone else’s behalf. If the person cannot sign their own consent – they’ll need to go down the ‘Best Interest’ decision route. I would urge any families concerned about this to make early contact with their primary care provider to discuss this issue.