Advice for public following amber weather warnings

Two roads are set to close, as a precaution, following amber weather warnings for sleet and snow and for coastal overtopping on Saturday. There is also a yellow weather warning for ice.

Snow is likely to fall across the Island on Saturday, even at low levels. With strong to gale force winds expected, blizzard-like conditions could develop, with significant drifting possible, particularly over higher ground and in western parts of the Island.

The A18 Mountain Road will close at 11am on Saturday (13 February) until 11am on Sunday (14 February), with regular reviews in-between.

Key main roads will be gritted to try to keep essential routes operational, but police are advising the public to travel only if necessary and to drive to the conditions. Disruption to some routes is expected, such as the Ballamodha straight and Richmond Hill.

The strong to gale force winds, coupled with high tides, will create some large waves which will lead to coastal overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the times of high tides. Douglas Promenade will be closed between 10:30pm on Friday and 3:00am on Saturday. It is also likely to be closed again between 10:30am and 2:30pm on Saturday.

The Isle of Man Constabulary is reminding the public that it is illegal to drive on closed roads and that doing so puts the public and emergency services at risk.

COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Saturday will go ahead as planned, with a pop-up clinic in Ramsey and visits to those who are housebound. Anyone with an appointment who feels the weather is too bad should not take any risks to get to their vaccination at Ramsey Cottage Hospital. They should call 111 as soon as possible to cancel their appointment and arrange a new one.

The public are encouraged to sign up for the free Isle of Man Government notification system – Everbridge – to receive important messages, including weather warnings.

Advice and guidance on staying well during winter can be found at www.gov.im/winterhealth.