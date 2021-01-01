Department for Education, Sport and Culture look to appoint inspirational leader for new era

The Isle of Man Government is on the hunt for a permanent Chief Executive Officer to lead the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC).

The Department is looking for an inspirational leader with outstanding communications skills, who is capable of overseeing a period of transformation for the Education Service.

The successful candidate will lead a dedicated workforce and work closely with key stakeholders to deliver educational, sport and cultural services that directly impact the people of the Isle of Man.

The Department has a budget of £115m and is responsible for:

37 schools primary schools

5 secondary schools

University College Isle of Man

Manx Sport and Recreation service

Gaiety Theatre and Villa Marina

The Isle of Man Arts Council

Manx Youth Service

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘It is an exciting time for the Department as we continue to reset relationships with the teaching profession and deliver the best education, sport and cultural opportunities. ‘The successful candidate play a huge part in our transformation and make the Isle of Man an even better place to live, work and be educated. ‘We want to appoint an inspirational leader, who is capable of setting a vision for the Department, and bring people together to deliver it for the benefit of all Island residents, and in particular our children and young people.’

The full details can be found here.