Work to resume on Peel Marina dredging

A dredging operation to remove 44,000 tonnes of silt from Peel Marina will resume in late February, following the return to work of the construction sector.

Following on from last year’s dredging works, the dredging process will again involve using a long reach excavator on a floating barge, with the material transported 450 metres in purpose-designed trailers to a temporary drainage pool constructed in a field upstream from the Marina, beyond the power station site.

Moving the material involves two tractors and trailers undertaking a total of 30 return journeys a day during the dredging works, running 7am to 7pm every day. 16,000 tonnes of silt was removed from the marina during 2020.

To ensure the safety of the public, a road closure order has been put in place to cover the path the trailers will take from the boat yard on East Quay to the former steam railway line heritage trail. Drivers and pedestrians can pass through the area, however, traffic management will be in place to indicate when it is safe to proceed.

‘Road Closed’ signs will be displayed during each period of short closure between 7am and 7pm until the end of May. The heritage trail from Mill Road to the drainage pool is subject to a full-time road closure for the duration of the dredging programme, but access will be maintained at all times for businesses and residents.

Minister for Infrastructure Tim Baker MHK said: