Isle of Man Sports Awards 2020: Strong line-up revealed

The shortlist for the 2020 Isle of Man Sports Awards, sponsored by Microgaming Play It Forward, has been revealed.

The annual celebration will see the Island’s top athletes, teams and coaches recognised in front of sports fans at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 25 March, with 11 awards up for grabs.

To reflect the exceptional challenges faced in 2020, the event will also shine a light on the unsung heroes who worked tirelessly, despite the global pandemic, to keep sports on track.

The highlight of the night will be the crowning of the Island’s sportsman and sportswoman of the year– with seven stars shortlisted in both categories.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘I am delighted that the Sports Awards can welcome back fans and honour some great sporting achievements, whilst also recognising all those behind the scenes who have enabled the outstanding efforts in 2020.’

The ceremony will also see the Isle of Man Sports Aid scholarships for 2021/22 presented to future stars of Isle of Man sport.

Sarah Corlett, Executive Chairman at Isle of Man Sport, said: ‘I must thank the public for sending in their nominations. Despite the hurdles that 2020 threw at us, we were delighted to be able to have the same number of athletes competing at up to the highest levels in all of our categories, which is a testament to their dedication and hard work in the most difficult of circumstances.’

Sports fans can buy tickets for the ceremony from the Villa Gaiety with the event starting at 8.15pm.