Statement regarding job losses within Lloyds Bank – Islands Division

In response to an announcement issued earlier today, Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has commented on the news that a phased approach to restructuring will lead to a potential 120 job losses in the Isle of Man, as well as losses in the Channel Islands.

These changes are as a result of structural changes Lloyds Bank is making across its Islands business, in reaction to global digital trends within the banking sector.

Impacted staff were notified this morning, and Lloyds Bank will be supporting employees throughout the process. Isle of Man Government, along with colleagues in the Manx Industrial Relations Service, are committed to working with Lloyds Bank to minimise the impact to individuals who are affected by this decision.

Lloyds Bank have reiterated their ongoing commitment to the Isle of Man as both and employer and provider of important commercial and personal banking provision, and they continue to invest in the Isle of Man, notably through their upcoming relocation into Villiers House.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: