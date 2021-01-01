Schools, nurseries and child-minders welcome back children

Schools, nurseries and child-minders in the Isle of Man will welcome back pupils this morning after the Island’s circuit break lockdown came to an end.

All schools closed on Thursday 7 January, except for 14 educational hubs maintained for vulnerable children and those of essential workers.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘It is great to see children being able to return to their face-to-face lessons. ‘I would like to thank our teachers and all our school staff for the excellent job they have done supporting our young people over this circuit break lockdown, and parents for their patience and resilience through this difficult time. ‘I am sure some parents may have concerns and that is to be expected. Our teachers and support staff are well aware of how children might be feeling and their wellbeing is our top priority.’

Any parents with concerns are encouraged to speak to their head teacher and although no longer required, children are allowed to wear face coverings if they want to.

Teachers were allowed back in their classrooms on Thursday and Friday to give them some time to prepare for the return of children this morning.

Schools will continue to open normally for two weeks until the half-term break.