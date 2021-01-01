Island exits lockdown as circuit break succeeds in stopping spread of COVID-19

The Isle of Man has exited lockdown after a 25 day 'circuit break' succeeded in stopping community spread of COVID-19.

The end of the lockdown means that life on the Island can return to near normal. There is no longer any requirement for social distancing and government is no longer recommending that the public wear face coverings. All businesses required to close or switch to a take-away service as part of the circuit break are free to reopen and return to normal service with immediate effect. The Island's schools will reopen today and the majority of public services will return to normal operation in the coming days.

Strict controls remain in place at the Island's borders, including restrictions on those who can travel to the Isle of Man, as well as isolation and testing regimes which aim to prevent anyone carrying the virus from spreading it within the community.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said: