Financial Sanctions: Zimbabwe

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of four individuals listed under the Zimbabwe sanctions regime.

The Zimbabwe (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/604) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations and repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe (Sanctions) EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Zimbabwe Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0480].

The following entries have been added to the UK’s Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze.

Owen NCUBE (Group ID: 14052)

Anselem Nhamo SANYATWE (Group ID: 14053)

Godwin MATANGA (Group ID: 14054)

Isaac MOYO (Group ID: 14055)

Full details can be found in the Annex to this news release.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individuals If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial sanctions legislation or to seek to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Zimbabwe and links to the UK’s Consolidated Sanctions List of Individuals and entities subject to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.