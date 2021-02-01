Financial Sanctions: Yemen

This news release is issued to publicise amendments to five entries under the Yemen sanctions regime.

The Yemen (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/733) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies that threaten the peace, stability or security of Yemen. The Yemen (Sanctions) EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Yemen Sanctions (Application) (No.2) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0539].

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Abdullah Yahya AL HAKIM (Group ID: 13190)

Abd Al-Khaliq AL-HOUTHI (Group ID: 13191)

Abdulmalik AL-HOUTHI (Group ID: 13253)

Ahmed Ali Abdullah SALEH (Group ID: 13254)

Ali Abdullah SALEH (Group ID: 13192)

Full details can be found in the Annex to this news release.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individuals. If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU. Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated individuals they are not required to report these details again.

Failure to comply with financial sanctions legislation or to seek to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Yemen and links to the UK’s consolidated list of individuals and entities subject to these and other financial sanctions may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.