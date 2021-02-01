Financial Sanctions: Libya

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment to the details of one existing entry under the Libya sanctions regime.

The Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/1665) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the

freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse in Libya; the commission of a serious breach of international humanitarian law in Libya; activities undermining Libya’s transition to a democratic, peaceful and independent country or any other activity that threatens the peace, stability and security of Libya. The Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Libya Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0584].

The following entry has been amended and remain subject to an asset freeze.

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial sanctions legislation or to seek to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, they are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Libya and links to the UK’s Consolidated List of Individuals and entities subject to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.