Manx Care services update

Manx Care would like to reassure the public that outpatient appointments for those who have been referred to the hospital as a suspected cancer case will continue, as will those appointments which a consultant has triaged as urgent. In addition the below listed services/clinics are continuing:
- Oncology Day Unit & Clinics
- Rheumatology Department & Day Assessment Treatment Unit
- Audiology
- Haematology
- Blood Clinic
- Paediatrics
- Ophthalmology – Macular Clinics and Paediatrics
- Radiology
- Antenatal Clinics
- Fracture Clinics
- Outpatient Therapy Clinics (i.e. physiotherapy, podiatry, speech therapy etc)
During the visiting suspension period ‘essential visitors’ or an ‘essential care giver’ are permitted to visit. For more details please click the below links:
Ramsey District Cottage Hospital Visiting Policy
Residential Care Visiting Policy
As, is the case in the NHS, staffing levels across Manx Care settings are affected so they have reached out to their colleagues to ask them to work if available.