Manx Care services update

Manx Care would like to reassure the public that outpatient appointments for those who have been referred to the hospital as a suspected cancer case will continue, as will those appointments which a consultant has triaged as urgent. In addition the below listed services/clinics are continuing:

Oncology Day Unit & Clinics

Rheumatology Department & Day Assessment Treatment Unit

Audiology

Haematology

Blood Clinic

Paediatrics

Ophthalmology – Macular Clinics and Paediatrics

Radiology

Antenatal Clinics

Fracture Clinics

Outpatient Therapy Clinics (i.e. physiotherapy, podiatry, speech therapy etc)

During the visiting suspension period ‘essential visitors’ or an ‘essential care giver’ are permitted to visit. For more details please click the below links:

Noble’s Visiting Policy

Ramsey District Cottage Hospital Visiting Policy

Residential Care Visiting Policy

As, is the case in the NHS, staffing levels across Manx Care settings are affected so they have reached out to their colleagues to ask them to work if available.