Rescheduled ‘Our Island Plan’ Events

The public are invited to meet members of the Council of Ministers at two rescheduled drop-in events in January. The events give the public the chance to feed into the draft ‘Our Island Plan’ and directly discuss future challenges and opportunities.

Our Island Plan was produced within 30 days of the new administration being formed by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK and seeks to deliver a focused and clear direction of travel toward a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the Isle of Man. The plan identifies five key areas for focus:

Building great communities

An Island of health and wellbeing

A strong and diverse economy

An environment we can be proud of

Outstanding lifelong learning and development opportunities for all

The Council of Ministers are splitting into two groups to cover the two drop-in sessions. The events in the south and east of the Island took place on the 8th December 2021, and the rescheduled west and north sessions will take place as follows:

Wednesday 5 January drop-in between 4pm-8pm:

North – Ramsey Park Hotel, Ramsey: Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, Enterprise Minister Alex Allinson MHK, Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper MHK and Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber MHK.

Thursday 6 January drop-in between 4pm-8pm:

West – The House of Manannan, Peel: Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK, and Education, Sport and Culture Minister Julie Edge MHK.

The drop-in events are open to all at any time between 4pm and 8pm. Members of the public wishing to attend are asked to register for their chosen session to assist in monitoring the level of interest and the number of people likely to attend.

Bookings can be made online using the following links: