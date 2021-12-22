Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

On 21 December 2021 the United Nations Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee added one entry to its Sanctions List.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entry has been added and is now subject to an asset freeze.

GHAFARI, Sanaullah

Title: Doctor DOB: 28/10/1994. POB: Afghanistan

a.k.a: (1) AL MUHAJIR, Shahab (2) AL MUHAJIR, Shihab (3) MAHAJAR, Shahab (4) MAHAJAR, Shihab (5) MOHAJIR, Shahab (6) MOHAJIR, Shihab (7) MUHAJER, Shahab (8) MUHAJER, Shihab

Nationality: Afghanistan

Address: (1) Kunduz, Afghanistan (previous). (2) Afghanistan (2021). Position: ISIL-K Leader

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): AQD0374 (UN Ref): QDi.431. (Further Identifying Information): Sanaullah Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir, is the overall emir of ISIL-K. He was appointed by the ISIS core to lead ISIL-K in June 2020. Ghafari is responsible for approving all ISIL-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations. As the leader of ISIL-K, he has been responsible for multiple terrorist attacks resulting in hundreds of deaths in 2021.

Listed on: 22/12/2021 Last Updated: 22/12/2021 Group ID: 14169.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU. Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

