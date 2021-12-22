Financial Sanctions: Central African Republic

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry under the Central African Republic Sanctions Regime.

On 21 December 2021 the United Nations Security Council 2127 Sanctions Committee concerning Central African Republic added one entry to its Sanctions List.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entry has been added and is now subject to an asset freeze.

DARASSA, Ali

DOB: 22/09/1978. POB: Kabo, Ouham Prefecture, Central African Republic

a.k.a: (1) DARAS, Ali (2) DARASSA, Ali, Mahamat (3) MAHAMAT, Ali, Darassa

Nationality: Central African Republic National Identification no: 10978000004482

Address: Central African Republic Position: Founder and leader of the Unité pour la Paix en Centrafrique (UPC)

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): CAF0016 (UN Ref): CFi.015. (Further Identifying Information): Ali Darassa founded and still leads the Central African Republic (CAR)-based militia group Unité pour la Paix en Centrafrique (UPC), which has killed, tortured, raped, and displaced civilians, committed a large number of abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, and engaged in arms trafficking, illegal taxation activities, and warfare against CAR defence and security forces, as well as other militias, since its creation in 2014. In December 2020, he played a leading role in the creation of the Coalition des patriotes pour le changement (CPC) that took up arms to oppose the elections and attempted to enter the Capital Bangui, in violation of the commitments made by the UPC under the Accord politique pour la paix et lareconciliation (APPR) signed on 6 February 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals. (Gender): Male

Listed on: 22/12/2021 Last Updated: 22/12/2021 Group ID: 14168

