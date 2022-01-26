People invited to take part in first ever Isle of Man Fitness Day

People of all abilities and ages are encouraged to dig out their gym kit and take part in the first ever Isle of Man Fitness Day next month.

Building exercise into a daily routine can help people lead happier and healthier lives and have a positive impact on their physical and mental wellbeing.

Staying active has also been linked to improved mood, quality of sleep and energy levels - is shown to decrease the risk of depression and help to manage stress levels.

The inaugural event will be held on Wednesday 26 January and act as a platform for residents to find an activity that works for them and continue with it in 2022.

Sarah Webster, Active Travel Liaison Officer, said:

'We hope everyone taking part will consider leaving the car at home and walk, cycle or run into work. It’s not something that you have to do every day, but small positive changes can benefit your wellbeing, and the environment too.'

The day will be coordinated by Manx Sport and Recreation which is planning a number of events, including a free 5k fun run, hosted by Ned Group Investments, at the National Sports Centre. People will also be encouraged to try out a new fitness class and challenges set by their local gym or sports club.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

'Staying fit and healthy benefits not only the individual but society as a whole. Facilitating healthy lifestyles, access to sport and culture, and encouraging a good work-life balance is as important as developing high quality health and social care services and is a goal of the Island plan.'

Andrew Lodge, Managing Director of Nedgroup Investments, said: