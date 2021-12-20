Christmas and New Year 2021/2022: Your healthcare – where to go and get help if you need it

Manx Care is highlighting the availability of health and care services over Christmas and New Year by signposting the opening times of key services across the festive period.

It is encouraging members of the public to consider which service is most appropriate to support their needs and use these accordingly, alongside following the latest Government advice on frequent lateral flow Covid-19 testing and the use of face coverings.

Christmas and the New Year are busy periods so planning ahead and having basic self-care medication at home (for example painkillers, plasters, indigestion remedies and diarrhoea medication) is a good idea. In addition, local Community Pharmacists are a great source of advice and support for health and care needs and they may also be able to provide some treatment through the Minor Ailments Scheme. Under this they may be able to provide treatment for conditions including Bacterial Conjunctivitis, bacterial skin conditions, Impetigo, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) including Cystitis, Shingles, Thrush (Vaginal and Oral), Hayfever, Coughs, Gout, Constipation, nappy rash or exercise-related injuries. Please see Manx Care news further details.

Below is a list of health and care services, when they are open over the festive period, and a series of links that provide more information.

Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department will remain open; however, Manx Care would encourage people to consider whether their condition is an emergency and therefore requires treatment there, or whether an alternative service may be able to support their needs. It’s advisable to check the most current Covid-19 policies in place before visiting. Currently no visitors are permitted in Emergency Department areas – only the patient is. However, based on the clinical team’s judgment, other visitors/escorts may be permitted in exceptional circumstances or where a patient requires additional assistance. One parent/escort per child will be permitted for the duration of the child’s stay in the Emergency Department (guidance correct as at 14:15 on 20 December 2021).

The Minor Injuries and Illness Unit at Ramsey District Cottage Hospital will be open from 08:00 to 20:00 every day of the year including over Christmas, New Year and all Bank Holidays. If anyone thinks their injury is of a sufficient nature to require an X-Ray, please be aware that X-Rays can only be performed at Ramsey between 09:00 and 17:00 on weekdays, excluding weekends and Bank Holidays.

The Covid-19 PCR testing centre at the Grandstand will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with appointments pertinent to travel pathways only on Boxing Day.

The Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) will be available from 18:00 on Friday 24 December through to 08:00 on Wednesday 29 December. In addition it will operate from 18:00 on Friday 31 December through to 08:00 on Tuesday 04 January 2022.

Covid-19 guidance

Please refer to the Isle of Man Government’s Covid-19 web pages for the most current national guidance



Primary Care

GP services will be covered by MEDS during the Christmas and New Year Bank Holiday periods

On the Bank Holiday days, emergency dental cover will be provided through the emergency dental rota



Information about Opticians

Community Pharmacies

Information about the Island’s Community Pharmacies.



Community Pharmacy opening times across the Christmas Bank Holiday period is as follows:

Saturday 25 December (Christmas Day)

Lloyds Pharmacy 22 Woodbourne Road 675900 12:00 - 13:00

Sunday 26 December (Boxing Day)

Boots the Chemists 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10:00 – 16:30 Lloyds Pharmacy 22 Woodbourne Road 675900 10:00 – 14:00

Bank Holiday Monday 27 December

Boots the Chemists 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10:00 – 16:30 Lloyds Pharmacy Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10:00 - 14:00

Bank Holiday Tuesday 28 December

Boots the Chemists 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10:00 – 16:30 Lloyds Pharmacy Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10:00 - 14:00

Saturday 01 January 2022 (New Year’s Day)

Boots the Chemists 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10:00 – 16:30 Lloyds Pharmacy 22 Woodbourne Road 675900 12:00 - 13:00

Sunday 02 January 2022

Boots the Chemists 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10:00 – 16:30 Lloyds Pharmacy Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10:00 – 14:00

Bank Holiday Monday 03 January 2022

Boots the Chemists 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10:00 – 16:30 Lloyds Pharmacy Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10:00 – 14:00

Mental Health

Manx Care recognises that this time of the year can be wonderful for some, but overwhelming for others. The Samaritans work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and can be contacted on 116 123 at any time.

Manx Care's Integrated Mental Health Team offers a crisis response approach to individuals who are experiencing an acute mental health crisis that necessitates a rapid response. The Crisis Response Home Treatment team are contactable on 686860. Medical emergencies or instances that represent an imminent risk of harm should be directed to emergency services on 999.

Cancer Support

Anyone going through cancer treatment or needing support from Macmillan’s Cancer Information and Support Service (MCISS) at Noble’s Hospital should be aware it is open Monday to Thursday, 20-23 December, from 09:30 to 12:30.

From Friday 24 December (Christmas Eve) to Monday 03 January 2022 (excluding weekends and Bank Holidays), the MCISS is available on the phone via 650735. No face-to-face service will be available between 24 December and 03 January 2022 (inclusive). The service will be back to normal from Tuesday 04 January from 09:30 – 13.30 (every weekday). The team can also be contacted by email on MacmillanCancerInformationCentre.Nobles@gov.im

Macmillan’s national support line is also open every day between 08:00 and 20:00 and is available on 0808 808 00 00.

