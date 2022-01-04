Still Time to Purchase Your LoveIOM Gift Card Before Christmas

The LoveIOM Gift Card, an initiative that rewards consumers for spending in local hospitality businesses, has been positively received by the hospitality industry with over 40 venues now registered with the scheme. The gift card can be redeemed across the Island from the 4 January 2022. A full list of registered merchants can be found on the website.

The gift card, which was launched on a pre-sale basis at the end of November and will be redeemable from the 4 January 2022, looks to encourage residents and corporates to give the gift of local this Christmas to friends, family and employees. The card is available to purchase online. Physical versions of the gift card are also available and can still be delivered in time for Christmas Day.

The launch incentive which was introduced when the LoveIOM Gift Card was first unveiled, is also still available where a limited number of cards can be purchased with an additional cashback reward. A bonus credit of 25% will be automatically added to the card when purchased (capped at £10 cashback). This incentive will close on the 31 December 2021.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘The LoveIOM Gift Card is an ambitious buy local initiative and our first priority was to offer a local alternative to global e-commerce gift cards at Christmas. I am therefore delighted to see so many local hospitality businesses continuing to sign up to the scheme. ‘The card has already proved incredibly popular with the Manx public looking to give the gift of local this festive season, as well as our larger employers who have wanted to reward their staff with an alternative present this Christmas. With over 1,000 cards sold to date, it is likely that this spend would have been lost from our local economy and instead been spent with companies who don’t necessarily contribute to our Island economy or quality of life. ‘Hospitality merchants are encouraged to continue to join the scheme ahead of the redemption opening on the 4th January. As we move into the New Year, the LoveIOM Gift Card initiative will adapt and grow, and the focus will shift towards rewarding Islanders who support our local hospitality businesses, with a winter incentive coming online in the New Year. ‘I’m a strong advocate for supporting local, and with such a diverse and high quality offering of independent hospitality businesses on our doorstep, I really do hope that this scheme encourages our community to support local businesses this Christmas and beyond’.

To buy a LoveIOM Gift Card, visit the LoveIOM website.

Corporates can enquire about corporate gift cards.

Businesses in the hospitality sector that haven’t already registered as a LoveIOM Gift Card merchant are encouraged to do so.