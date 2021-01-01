Rogue trader warning follows recent storms

People are being urged not to employ traders who call at their property without an appointment, which is illegal in the Isle of Man.

The warning by the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading (IoMFT) comes after recent storms damaged properties on the Island and presented unscrupulous traders with an opportunity to tout for unsolicited work.

The IoMFT is asking people to remain vigilant and look out for vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours who could fall foul.

Cold calling traders can be very persuasive and sound appealing by offering cheap quotes and quick start times. However, this is often achieved using poor quality materials and leads to sub-standard work which is not guaranteed. People who operate in this way can be persistent and will not take no for an answer even when the suggested work is not needed.

John Wannenburgh, Chair of the IoMOFT, said:

'Whilst the recent stormy weather may have left householders with damage to fix, they should remain vigilant and not compound the situation by falling prey to a rogue trader, especially one who cold calls. It can be frustrating when traders are not able to start straightaway, but it is worth waiting for a genuine trader.'

The IoMOFT offers the following tips: