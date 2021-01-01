Registrations Open for 2022 Graduate Fair

Free registration is now open for the Isle of Man Graduate Fair 2022, hosted by Locate Isle of Man, as part of a Graduate initiative delivered by the Department for Enterprise. The Graduate Fair 2022 event is taking place in the middle of the 2022 Easter university break, on Thursday 14 April at the Comis Golf Club in Mount Murray.

The free conference seeks to help graduates secure employment in the Isle of Man by offering a platform to network with Island businesses and an opportunity to understand the current vacancies available for graduates in the Isle of Man’s economy. The programme will encompass a line-up of organisation exhibitors who will be able to provide attendees with information and guidance on the employment prospects available to graduates in the Island.

Alongside this there will be three panel sessions throughout the day featuring members of the local business community and Island entrepreneurs who will offer their advice and experience on topics including; writing a CV and standing out to employers, tips and habits which help to build a successful career, and the process of setting up a business in the Isle of Man.

Graduates will also be able to book to attend ticketed workshops including; a Graduate Employability Skills Masterclass with Peter Ginty, Director of End2endacademy and course tutor for the Graduate Employability Training Programme, as well as a ‘Graduates Guide to LinkedIn’ with Alison Teare; experienced LinkedIn Trainer and Marketing Manager for Locate Isle of Man, to discuss the best way to leverage LinkedIn for your career.

Minister for Enterprise, Dr Alex Allinson MHK, commented:

‘The reintroduction of the Isle of Man Graduate Fair for 2022 is testament to the Island’s commitment to ensuring young people have access to the wide range of career opportunities here in the Island, demonstrating that the Isle of Man offers more than just beautiful natural landscapes and short commute times; it is also a stable and rewarding place where graduates and young professionals can thrive in their career. ‘Despite recent challenges for the Island’s economy, feedback from industry shows there remains a strong requirement for certain skills and ensuring our businesses are able to fill vacancies is key to supporting sustainable economic growth. By promoting the career opportunities available for students and graduates who are considering relocating, we encourage them to bring new skills, ideas and ways of thinking to our Island.’

The 2019 event attracted more than 200 attendees – including graduates, undergraduates and representatives from some of the Island’s leading organisations.

The 2022 Graduate Fair is suitable for anyone studying at degree or postgraduate level in the Isle of Man, UK, or further afield, as well as recent graduates looking for their next career move, or final year students who intend to head straight into employment.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit Eventbrite.