Social Security: changes to payment dates and opening hours over Christmas period

Customers should note that the Social Security offices at Markwell House in Market Street, Douglas, will be closed on:

Monday 27 December 2021

Tuesday 28 December 2021

Wednesday 29 December 2021

Monday 3 January 2022

There will also be no face-to-face Social Security services at Ramsey Town Hall on Tuesday 4 January due to the building being closed.

Additionally, people who collect their benefits and pensions at the Post Office using their MiCard are reminded that most Post Offices and sub Post Offices will close at lunchtime on Christmas Eve, Friday 24 December, and New Year’s Eve, Friday 31 December. Customers should check exact times with their preferred Post Office.

MiCard payments due for collection on Friday 24, Monday 27, Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 December will be made available for collection at Post Offices from Thursday 23 December.

MiCard payments due for collection on Friday 31 December and Monday 3 January can be collected from Thursday 30 December.

For further information, call the free general enquiries number on +44 1624 685656 or visit gov.im/socialsecurity