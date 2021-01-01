Christmas holiday voucher scheme approved

Parents and carers of children who are registered for free school meals in the Isle of Man will receive vouchers to spend on groceries during the Christmas holidays.

The Christmas Holiday Food Voucher Scheme 2021, which will help more than 2,000 children, was approved by Tynwald on Tuesday.

Parents and carers will receive two vouchers that can be used at any Shoprite store between 20 December and 3 January.

The combined value will be £25.85 for a primary age pupil, and £32.45 for secondary and University College Isle of Man students.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said:

'We understand that families on low income face financial pressures at this time of year, and hope this important scheme will help avoid holiday hunger.'

Parents and carers should receive their vouchers this week in the post and can use them to buy groceries, but not alcohol or tobacco.

Vouchers must be used before schools reopen on 4 January when free meals will resume.