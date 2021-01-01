12 to 17 year olds vaccine clinic cancelled to further increase booster rollout

The vaccine clinic that was due to be held this weekend for 12 to17 year olds to receive a COVID vaccine is now cancelled.

Instead, the clinic will be used to offer COVID booster vaccines to eligible adults in an attempt to increase the number of individuals protected against the virus. This follows the UK Government’s announcement and subsequently the Island’s message that providing a booster to all eligible adults is a matter of urgency.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care said:

‘The vaccination team have reviewed the very low attendance at previous clinics for young people, including the most recent one last weekend, and the increased pressure to offer boosters as quickly as possible and made the decision to cancel the clinic for 12-17 year olds. ‘With new data suggesting that two doses of the vaccine does not provide the level of protection needed against this virus, it is clear that we need to do all that we can to get boosters into arms. By cancelling the clinic for 12-17s, it means that the team will be able to use these appointments and prioritise giving the booster to those who are in older age groups.’

The clinic on Saturday 18 December will be appointment based only, with those aged 40 and over encouraged to book an appointment online. The team will also look to invite those who have chosen the short notice option to attend this clinic. Please do not call 111 in an attempt to move your appointment forward.

The team will look to organise clinics for children and young people as soon as possible in the New Year.