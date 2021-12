Closure of Government Offices over Christmas / New Year Period

Members of the public are asked to note that most Government Offices will be closed on the following days over the Christmas and New Year period:

Monday 27 December 2021 (Christmas Day equivalent)

Tuesday 28 December 2021 (Boxing Day equivalent)

Wednesday 29 December 2021 (Privilege Day)

Monday 3 January 2022 (New Year’s Day equivalent)

In addition, the following special arrangements apply:

Registration Offices, for the registration of births and deaths as follows:

Douglas - will close at 4pm on Friday 24 December 2021. Closed Monday 27 December and Tuesday 28 December 2021. Open Wednesday 29 December and Thursday 30 December 2021 normal opening times, and will close at 4pm on Friday 31 December 2021. Closed Monday 3 January 2022. Normal hours from Tuesday 4 January





Castletown – will be closed from 12 noon Wednesday 22 December 2021 through until 9am 4 January





Ramsey – will close at 3.30pm Friday 24 December 2021. Closed on Monday 27 December and Tuesday 28 December 2021. Open Wednesday 29 December and Thursday 30 December 2021 normal opening times, Friday 31 December 2021 open from 9am – 3.30pm. Closed Monday 3 January and Tuesday 4 January 2022, open on Wednesday 5 January 2022 normal opening





Peel – will be closed from Thursday 23 December 2021 through until 9am on Tuesday 4 January

Social Security, Ramsey Office - Will close at 4.30pm on Wednesday 22 December 2021 and re-opens at 9.15am on Wednesday 5 January 2022.

Social Security and Housing, Markwell House - counter closes at 1pm on Friday 24 December 2021, will be closed Monday 27 December, Tuesday 28 December and Wednesday 29 December 2021. Open normal time on Thursday 30 December and will close at 1pm on Friday 31 December 2021. Closed Monday 3 January and will re-open on Tuesday 4 January 2022.

Passport, Immigration and Nationality Office - counters close at 3.30pm on Friday 24 December and Friday 31 December 2021.

Welcome Centre - will close at 3.30 pm on Friday 24 December 2021. Closed on Monday 27 December, Tuesday 28 December and Wednesday 29 December 2021. Open Thursday 30 December, and Friday 31 December from 8am – 4pm. Closed on Monday 3 January 2022 and will re-open on Tuesday 4 January 2022 from 8am to 6pm.

Manx Utilities – Will close at 4pm on Friday 24 December 2021. Closed on Monday 27 December and Tuesday 28 December 2021 open Wednesday 29 December and Thursday 30 December 2021 from 8.30am – 5pm. Will close at 3.30 pm on Friday 31 December 2021. Closed on Monday 3 January 2022 and will re-open on Tuesday 4 January 2022.

Vehicle Test Centre – will close at 4pm on Friday 24 December 2021 and re-open on Tuesday 4 January 2022.

Poortown and Stoney Mountain Quarries – will close at 3.30 pm on Friday 24 December 2021 and re-open on Tuesday 4 January 2022.

University College Isle of Man – Public counter closes at 12 noon on Friday 24 December 2021 and re-open on Tuesday 4 January 2022.

Manx National Heritage - The Manx Museum and House of Manannan will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day but open on Monday 27 December, Tuesday 28 December, Wednesday 29 December, Thursday 30 December, Friday 31 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022 onwards from 9.30am to 4.30pm. On Friday 24 December 2021 and Friday 31 December 2021 both sites will close at 3.30 pm.

Public Record Office - will be closed from Thursday 23 December 2021 to Tuesday 4 January 2022 for the Christmas period. They will re-open for enquiries on Tuesday 4 January 2022, and for reading room visitors on Thursday 6 January 2022.

Crookall House – will be closed on Monday 27, Tuesday 28 December 2021 and Monday 3 January 2022.

Financial Services Authority - Will close at 4pm on Friday 24 December 2021. Closed on Monday 27 December and Tuesday 28 December 2021, open Wednesday 29 December and Thursday 30 December 2021. Will close at 4 pm on Friday 31 December 2021. Closed on Monday 3 January 2022 and will re-open on Tuesday 4 January 2022.

Illiam Dhone House, OHR Reception - Will close at 4pm on Friday 24 December 2021. Closed on Monday 27 December, Tuesday 28 December 2021 and Wednesday 29 December. Open Thursday 30 December 2021 and will close at 4 pm on Friday 31 December 2021. Closed on Monday 3 January 2022 and will re-open on Tuesday 4 January 2022.

Airport and Sea Terminal – closed on 25 December 2021 and please note there will not be any buses running.

On Friday 24 December 2021 and Friday 31 December 2021 closing times for all other public counters will be 4 pm.