Climate change law gains Royal Assent

Legislation that commits the Isle of Man to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 has received Royal Assent.

The Climate Change Act 2021 sets the legal framework for planning, monitoring and reporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions needed to reach net zero.

This is the point emissions from human activity are kept to the levels absorbed by the natural world around us.

Hitting the target will require renewable electricity, low-carbon heating, more electric cars and many other changes that will affect Island life.

The Act also requires policy makers to ensure the impacts across the community are reasonable and not unfair.

Passing the final legislative hurdle means a five year rolling action plan should come into effect by 1 April 2022, and interim emissions reduction targets will be set to ensure the Island stays on track to reach its ultimate goal by 2050.

The legislation will provide certainty on targets, but not policies.

Daphne Caine MHK, Chair of the Climate Change Transformation Board, said:

'It is a major milestone on the Island’s net zero journey. 'This important legislation commits us to significant action on climate change, which influences our economic growth and will help to maintain our reputation for being an internationally responsible and credible nation. 'It also protects the most vulnerable in our society as we transition to a low carbon society.'

Now the Bill has received Royal Assent it has become an Act of Tynwald.