Covid-19 PCR testing centre appointment time

Manx Care are asking the public to arrive as close as possible to their allocated PCR test time.

Manx Care staff are experiencing huge numbers of people turning up outside their scheduled appointment times which is causing significant issues and longer waiting times.

Please also note that access to the Covid-19 test centre is prohibited today via Glencrutchery Road due to a Manx Gas emergency road closure. Please use the Victoria Road and Victoria Avenue entrances – see attached explanatory maps. Additional signage has been put in place.