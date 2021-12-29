Applications invited for Non-Executive Ministerial Advisor

Applications are being invited to a new role aimed at supporting the work of the Department of Infrastructure.

The Council of Ministers is seeking to appoint a Non-Executive Ministerial Advisor (NEA) to join the department from mid-January 2022.

A recruitment process has been launched and aims to secure the independent and impartial input of a qualified professional with civil engineering or construction experience.

The successful applicant will be required to work 10-15 days a year, the majority comprising attendance at board meetings. The NEA role is a paid position based on a day rate, plus reimbursement of expenses.

Comprehensive information regarding the role can be found at the Public Appointments page of the Isle of Man Government website, along with an application form, under Downloadable Documents.

Anyone who requires a printed or accessible version of the application pack should write to the Cabinet Office, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas, IM1 3PN, call +44 1624 685711 or email publicappointments@gov.im

The closing date is Wednesday 29 December 2021 at 5pm – any applications received after this time will not be accepted.

The appointment supports the strategic objectives of the Island Plan: