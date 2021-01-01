Covid-19 Coronavirus

Important information - deadline for corporate income tax returns for accounting periods ended 31 December 2020

Corporate taxpayers are advised that the effective final deadline for submission of income tax returns for accounting periods ended 31 December 2020 is midnight on 4 January 2022.

The due date is 1 January 2022 but as the Income Tax Division is closed on that date, returns will not be considered late provided that the fully completed form is submitted by midnight on 4 January 2022.

If a corporate taxpayer is late submitting their income tax return they may be liable to a £250 penalty.

The Income Tax Division telephone lines and public counters are open over the Christmas period at the following times:

DatesCounter TimesTelephone Times
Thursday 23 December 2021  9am to 2pm 9am to 5:30pm
Friday 24 December 2021 9am to 2pm 9am to 4pm
Monday 27 December 2021
Tuesday 28 December 2021
Wednesday 29 December 2021		 Closed Closed
Thursday 30 December 2021 9am to 2pm  9am to 5:30pm
Friday 31 December 2021 9am to 2pm 9am to 4pm
Monday 3 January 2022 Closed Closed

