Diane Kelsey appointed as political member for the Cabinet Office

Diane Kelsey MLC has been appointed as political member for the Cabinet Office with responsibility for immigration and planning policy.

Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

‘I am pleased that Diane has taken up the invitation to support the work of the Cabinet Office. Her experience, skills, interest and oversight in these particular areas will be put to good use and I am confident that she will make a positive and constructive contribution.’

Mrs Kelsey, who was elected to the Legislative Council on 23 November, said:

‘As a newly elected MLC, it is a privilege to have been asked to support the Minister for the Cabinet Office for these detailed areas. I have specific interest in planning policy and past experience of immigration matters. I look forward to working closely with the lead officers, Cabinet Office and Tynwald members in delivering good outcomes for our Island and its residents.’

Mrs Kelsey was elected to the Legislative Council for a term of 15 months alongside Paul Craine.