No change to COVID-19 measures but situation remains under review

There are no plans at this stage for further changes to measures brought in last week to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but the situation remains under review.
It follows a meeting of the National COVID Response Group today where the weekly COVID-19 surveillance report and new measures announced for England were considered.
The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:
‘We continue to monitor developments around the COVID-19 Omicron variant very closely and regularly assess the situation on the Island and further afield.
‘At this stage we do not feel there is a need to change the measures we put in place last week to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant. I must thank the public for the steps they have taken in recent days in getting behind these efforts. There has been a visible increase in people using face coverings and I believe our campaign to take a lateral flow test before gatherings and events and ‘know before you go’ has gained traction in our community.
‘I must ask everyone to remain vigilant and to continue to be responsible. We all have a role to play is protecting our Island community. Test regularly as well as before gatherings and events; isolate if you have COVID symptoms and contact 111 for a PCR test; and wear face coverings on public transport and in enclosed spaces. These simple steps can make a real difference in slowing the spread of the virus. And of course make sure you’re vaccinated and have had your booster when the time comes’