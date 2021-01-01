National strategy helping to tackle bribery and corruption

Good progress is being made on the implementation of a national strategy to respond to the threats posed by bribery and corruption.

The Anti-Bribery and Corruption Project, operating from the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Policy Office within the Cabinet Office, will support efforts to maintain the Island’s reputation as a well-regulated and responsible international business centre. It will help to address an issue identified as part of the National Risk Assessment of money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism, and financial crime carried out in 2020. The scope of the project also extends to activities that address the threats presented by domestic bribery and corruption.

The Project’s aim is to embed a culture of continuous improvement in the public and private sectors to ensure that any suspicious activity is recognised, reported and acted upon.

The focus of the work is on promoting greater awareness of bribery and corruption, improving guidance and training, and providing an online solution for the confidential reporting of concerns.

While many government bodies, businesses, and enforcement agencies are already addressing bribery and corruption in their specific areas, it is acknowledged that the Island would benefit from a more consistent overall approach.

The Anti-Bribery and Corruption Project will coordinate efforts to identify and address potential gaps through the introduction of a national framework aligned with existing legislation and codes of practice.

Industry surveys, focus groups, and outreach will be used to gather evidence about the current threats to the Isle of Man at both a domestic and international level which will inform recommendations to mitigate these threats.

Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

“Bribery and corruption has a damaging effect on communities and the rule of law. This project reflects our commitment to ensuring that ours is an internationally compliant jurisdiction where financial crime, whether perpetrated at home or elsewhere, is not welcome.” “While much good work is already taking place, we need a clear national strategy on this to support agencies to work together more effectively in identifying risks and taking action where necessary. Our intention is to create a lasting legacy by putting in place an online portal that provides access to advice, information, policies and legislation, as well as a means for the confidential reporting of concerns.”

Bribery and corruption can arise in many different situations affecting individuals, organisations, governments and ultimately communities. Bribery is a form of corruption. It does not always involve a financial reward, but can instead also centre on behaviour designed to influence or exert pressure on a person in in charge of a public or legal duty to perform that duty improperly. It can happen across all levels of society.

Corruption includes other offenses such as fraud, embezzlement and extortion and can facilitate crimes such as money laundering, the financing of terrorism, environmental crimes and drugs or people trafficking.