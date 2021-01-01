Department for Enterprise Seeks Partners for 2022 Graduate Fair

The Department for Enterprise has announced plans to host a Graduate Fair in 2022, which will highlight the breadth and diversity of the Island’s economy and the opportunities available for graduates.

Applications are sought for partner businesses who would like to exhibit at the event, taking place on 14 April 2022 at the Comis Golf Club in Mount Murray.

Minister for Enterprise, Dr Alex Allinson MHK, commented:

‘I am delighted that the Isle of Man Graduate Fair will return in 2022. There is no doubt that the Coronavirus pandemic has imposed a number of challenges for many students studying both in the Isle of Man and further afield, however recent job vacancy data indicates a range of opportunities for recent graduates and young professionals, some supported through the Graduate Role Incentive, in the Island. ‘Showcasing the Isle of Man as a place to live, work and do business is an important part of the Locate Isle of Man strategy which aims to support our businesses to find the skilled workers they need to achieve their ambitions. The 2022 Graduate Fair will provide a platform for these businesses to showcase their opportunities for graduates and young professionals and will demonstrate the Isle of Man’s ability to offer a prosperous and rewarding launch pad for a successful career.’

The first Graduate Fair, hosted in 2019, welcomed more than 200 student and graduate delegates, and representatives from more than 30 local businesses. Attendees heard from graduates who had relocated or returned to the Island, benefitted from workshop sessions and also took part in an informal panel event which was run in conjunction with the Isle of Man Business Network.

The event resulted in a number of students being offered employment opportunities in the Island, and the 2022 Graduate Fair plans to build on the success of the 2019 event and re-engage with graduates to showcase the opportunities available in the Isle of Man.

The Isle of Man Graduate Fair aims to introduce graduates with local businesses who are recruiting, and businesses who take part will be able to showcase the opportunities that their organisations offer. They will also be encouraged to take part in networking sessions and undertake interviews with students for upcoming vacancies.

Businesses who would like to take part are requested to register their interest.

A separate registration for students and attendees will open prior to Christmas.

The 2022 Graduate Fair forms part of the Department for Enterprise’s Graduate Ecosystem, facilitated by the Economic Recovery Group, which includes supportive measures for businesses to encourage the provision of graduate-level roles through the Graduate Role Incentive.

The Graduate Fair is being hosted by Locate Isle of Man, an initiative from the Department for Enterprise, which promotes the Isle of Man as a place to live, work and do business. To find out more about Locate Isle of Man, visit: www.locate.im