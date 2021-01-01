Meet the Ministers ‘Our Island Plan’ events on Tuesday postponed due to yellow weather warning

Two events that were due to take place tomorrow (Tuesday 7 December) have been postponed due to yellow weather warning with severe gales and gusts of up to 70mph expected.

The North and West ‘Meet the Ministers’ events were due to take place at Ramsey Town Hall and the House of Manannan to provide the public with an opportunity to discuss and feedback on the Island Plan.

A decision has been taken to postpone these two events until January 2022.

Those who had registered to attend will be contacted and advised of the new date and venue, which will be confirmed in due course.

The remaining South and East events scheduled for Wednesday 8 December will go ahead, as the yellow weather warning is expected to have ended.

The drop-in events are open to all at any time between 4pm and 8pm. Members of the public wishing to attend are asked to register to assist in monitoring the level of interest and the number of people likely to attend.

Bookings can be made online using the following links:

In addition to the drop-in feedback sessions, individuals and groups wishing to submit their views can do so on the Isle of Man Government consultation hub at the following link, by emailing islandplan@gov.im, or in writing to Island Plan, 3rd Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas, ensuring submissions are received by Monday 13 December.