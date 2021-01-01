Vaccine clinics for 12 to 17 year olds

Walk-in clinics are being held for young people aged 12 to 17 to receive either their first or second dose of the COVID vaccine.

The clinics, held at Chester Street vaccine hub in Douglas between 9:30am to 1pm will be on:

Saturday 11 December

Saturday 18 December

In order to receive a second dose, at least 12 weeks needs to have passed since their first dose.

Individuals wanting to attend either clinic will need to ensure that they are registered with 111 before attending.

Young people age 16 and 17 are able to register for themselves, while parents or guardians of children aged 12-15 are asked to register online for their child to receive a vaccine and that they attend the clinic with their child in order to give their consent at the point of vaccination.

Alternatively, it is possible that a child can give their own consent if they can clearly demonstrate an understanding of the treatment including the benefits and risks, and have the ability to explain their reasoning to the vaccinator – this is known as the Gillick Competence.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care said:

‘It is really important that everyone comes forward to receive the vaccine. The COVID vaccines provide increased protection against the virus and will also help reduce the risk of spreading the virus within schools, keeping children in education.’

Any young person who has tested positive for COVID-19 is asked to wait 12 weeks following their positive result or onset of symptoms before receiving a vaccine.

The Island’s vaccination programme announced earlier this week that second doses will now be offered to all 12 to 17 year olds.