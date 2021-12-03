Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 2 entries in the Russia sanctions regime.

On 2 December 2021 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under regulations made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018.

The following entries under the Russia sanctions regime have been amended and remain subject to an asset freeze:

Vladimir Andreevich KONSTANTINOV (Group ID: 12923)

Petr Grigorievich JAROSH (Group ID: 12968)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Further details of the sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.