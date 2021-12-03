Financial Sanctions: Belarus

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 9 entries to the Belarus sanctions regime.

On 2 December 2021 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under regulations made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018.

The following entries under the Belarus sanctions regime have been added and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Grigoriy Yurievich AZARENOK (Group ID: 14162)

Natalia Mikhailovna BUGUK (Group ID: 14155)

Lyudmila GLADKAYA (Group ID: 14159)

Sergey Alexandrovich GUSACHENKO (Group ID: 14161)

Alina Sergeevna KASYANCHYK (Group ID: 14156)

Andrey Evgenievich KRIVOSHEYEV (Group ID: 14157)

Andrei Nikolaevich MUKOVOZCHYK (Group ID: 14158)

Andrei PARSHYN (Group ID: 14160)

OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY "BELARUSKALI" (Group ID: 14154)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Further details of the sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.