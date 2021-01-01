Tynwald to consider funding to enable completion of IoM Ferry Terminal in Liverpool

Tynwald Members will be asked at this month’s sitting to approve additional funding of £32,621,921 to enable the completion of the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool.

The sum is required to address issues which have arisen since the project to build the terminal at Prince’s Half-Tide Dock began in November 2019 after Tynwald approved funding of £38.05m.

Ultimately, the overall cost is forecast to be £70.68m.

A financial motion was brought to Tynwald in July by the Department of Infrastructure, seeking £13.8m to ensure that sufficient funding was available for known costs and to allow time to assess options around shielding the quay wall from possible future damage, known as scour protection.

The motion was, however, not considered at that sitting as Members agreed to allow the incoming administration to take ownership of the project, citing insufficient time to consider the detail.

The funding being sought at that stage was intended to enable the project to continue while a scour protection solution was identified. The Department’s recommended solution has now been tendered and this cost is included in the figure being requested at this month’s sitting to enable the project to be completed.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said:

‘The decision in July to postpone a vote on additional funding placed responsibility for delivery squarely with the new administration, and this new motion intends to ensure this important strategic project is delivered for the people of the Isle of Man. ‘Tynwald Members are being briefed on all the issues which need to be addressed to cement the Island’s maritime connection with the heart of Liverpool for future generations.’

He added:

‘While the current completion date agreed with the contractor is still on record as being March 2022, it is important that people understand this will not be met, as explained by my predecessor in July. ‘If Members approve the suggested approach, and funding is secured at this month’s Tynwald sitting to allow existing challenges to be successfully overcome, we will be aiming for the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool to be completed by the middle of 2023.’

Providing further clarification, the Minister added: