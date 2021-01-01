NHS App for vaccination certificates extended to Isle of Man

Isle of Man residents can now view and show their COVID-19 vaccination status* through the NHS App, with just a few taps on their mobile phone.

The NHS App is being made available in the Island following extensive development work over several months by DHSC teams in the Isle of Man and UK alongside NHS Digital and NHS England.

Island residents have been able to download and view their digital COVID Pass on a laptop, tablet or mobile device through the NHS login route since early September. Alternatively, people have been able to request a secure paper copy of their vaccination certificate.

Well over 4,400 Manx residents have obtained evidence of their vaccination status by these means and have been able to use their digital or hard copy COVID Pass for travel or to access events.

Extending access to the NHS App to the Isle of Man has been a separate project - technically, logistically and contractually - which has required a number of detailed formal agreements between parties covering data sharing and other governance issues.

Many Island residents have already downloaded the NHS App in preparation for the rollout. Anyone wishing to use the app will need to set up an NHS login and those who already have it can use this to log in to the app. For access to the COVID Pass for travel abroad, users need to take additional steps to prove their identity, and these are explained in the COVID Pass FAQs on gov.im and on the NHS UK website page.

Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper MHK said:

‘The final pieces of a complex jigsaw are now in place and Island residents are able to access the NHS App, the optimum digital portal for the COVID Pass. By having the pass on a mobile device, residents will be able to carry and produce their vaccination status swiftly and conveniently when it is needed. ‘This is a landmark first for the Isle of Man. The NHS App is a unique innovation and I’m delighted that we have secured access to it for the Manx public. Our residents now have parity with the UK, and will benefit from ongoing developments to the App, where there are benefits for us.

Minister Hooper added:

‘The rollout of the NHS App in the Island has taken longer than we envisaged. It has been a complex project to manage which has required input and expertise in a number of specialist areas. There has been extensive liaison with UK partner organisations and I thank all involved in the Island and in the UK for getting this over the line.’

The launch of COVID Pass in the NHS App in the Isle of Man marks the completion of a commitment by the Isle of Man Government to ensure Island residents have full access to all forms of vaccination certification available in the UK.

*The NHS App currently does not record booster vaccinations received by Isle of Man residents, however work is underway for this to be included in due course.