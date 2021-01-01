Award winning Manx food and drink available in Christmas hampers

People are being encouraged to buy a Christmas hamper packed full of delicious food and drink this Christmas and bring some Manx flavour to their table.

A number of combinations are available with produce including award winning meats, specialist cheeses and gins, and even the Christmas turkey.

All can be found on a new page of the Isle of Man Food and Drink website as the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture work with local producers to help showcase their creations and give seasonal spreads a Manx twist this year.

Eating local will do more than just treat your taste buds and celebrate exceptional Manx flavours, it’s a great way to ensure your food and drink is more sustainable and reduces food miles. It also helps to nourish the Island’s economy and support local farms, artisans and brewers.

It is estimated that every £1 spent on Manx food is worth £1.83 to the Manx economy, compared with only 58p with a non-local business.

Adrian Moore, Head of Food & Drink Development for Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

“It’s good to see the range of local produce offered in the Manx hampers, and they would make great additions to any Christmas celebrations or ideal gifts for people on or off the Island. We hope that this site will allow people to easily find and access these products and incorporate them into a sustainable Manx Christmas.”

Colin Barber of Close Leece Farm, who are involved in the project, said:

“We are delighted to feature on the website which is an important resource for consumers and producers. It is more important than ever to support local as it keeps people employed, reduces food miles and promotes the Isle of Man.”

So whether it’s relishing the powerful local flavours, or having comfort in the provenance of high-quality meat, why not enjoy a Manx hamper this Christmas.

If there are businesses who wish to be included on this page please contact food@gov.im