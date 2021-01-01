South based vaccination clinics for 16 – 17 year olds

A further vaccination clinic is being held later this week for individuals aged 16 and 17 to receive a vaccine.

The clinic will be open for individuals in this age group to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on:

Sunday 5 September 10am – 12pm – Castle Rushen High School

Individuals wanting to attend this clinic will need to ensure that they are already registered with 111 before attending and have a confirmed booking appointment. Those who arrive and do not have a scheduled appointment will not be vaccinated on the day. This is to ensure that the team bring the correct amount of vaccine and that there is no wastage.

All attending are asked to please bring proof of identification with them.

Young people aged 16 – 17 who are household contacts of an immunosuppressed person will be offered two doses of the vaccine in line with the adult rollout and will be invited to register via a letter from their GP.

Additionally, 17-year olds who are within three months of turning 18 will be offered a second dose appointment, this being confirmed shortly after their first dose.